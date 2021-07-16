Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,103. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

