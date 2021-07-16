Safex Token (SFT) Market Cap Tops $7.85 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $352.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

