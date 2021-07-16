SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,370.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $2,370.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,833.78 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.29 or 0.01198145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00359420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.00368987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050734 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

