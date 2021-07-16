SafeCapital Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $63,334.15 and approximately $104.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00025783 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002741 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 114.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001563 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001215 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

