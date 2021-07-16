Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $41.23

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $40.10. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $571.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

