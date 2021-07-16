Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,353,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,390,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

PSAGU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.