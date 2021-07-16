Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.50 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $50,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $10.08 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.