Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 108,344 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVCU. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $24,110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $15,075,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $10,050,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $9,045,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $5,025,000.

NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

