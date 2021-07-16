Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,615 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 35.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 280,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

FPAC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

