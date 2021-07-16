Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $857,758.55

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $857,758.55 and $390.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,122.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.09 or 0.06024154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.01400718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00389782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00612566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00397479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00301514 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,173,019 coins and its circulating supply is 31,055,707 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.