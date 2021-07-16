Royal Bank of Canada Sells 77,338 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 818,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,338 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $74,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22,096.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 158,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 157,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

