Royal Bank of Canada Sells 311,012 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of American International Group worth $97,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

AIG stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

