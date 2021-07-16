Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.73.

PKI opened at C$40.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.04. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.18 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

