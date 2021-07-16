Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,666.74.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,581.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,626.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,424.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

