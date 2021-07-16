Royal Bank of Canada Has $86 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $86,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.