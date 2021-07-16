Royal Bank of Canada Has $81.28 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,834,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,377,000.

IEF stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

