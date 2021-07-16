Royal Bank of Canada Has $70.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 122.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $70,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VFH stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

