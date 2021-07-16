Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,142 ($80.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £99.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,098.84.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

