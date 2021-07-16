Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Roche in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth $30,766,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Roche by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

