Robert W. Baird Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $132.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 112.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in TransUnion by 30.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

