Robert W. Baird Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $132.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.
In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 112.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in TransUnion by 30.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.