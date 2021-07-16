RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 670 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48.

NYSE RNG opened at $269.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RingCentral by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

