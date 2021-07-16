RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 670 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48.
NYSE RNG opened at $269.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RingCentral by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
