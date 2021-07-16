Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

