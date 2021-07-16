Richard H. Lenny Acquires 10,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CAG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,860. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
