Reviewing Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A United Therapeutics $1.48 billion 5.60 $514.80 million $11.54 16.06

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A United Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

United Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $224.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given United Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -573.94% United Therapeutics 26.92% 12.27% 9.07%

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma. The company is also developing oral formulations of current good manufacturing practice rose bengal disodium (cGMP RBD) for the treatment of adult solid tumor cancers, such as head and neck, breast, pancreatic, liver, and colorectal cancers; pediatric blood cancers, including leukemia; coronavirus, an acute respiratory syndrome; and multi-drug resistant bacteria, such as gram-negative bacteria; and for eye diseases, including infectious keratitis. In addition, it develops PH-10, an investigational immuno-dermatology agent for the treatment of inflammatory dermatoses, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing OreniPro, RemoPro, Tyvaso DPI, Trevyent, Ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; Unexisome to treat bronchopulmonary dysplasia; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin; Caremark, L.L.C. to provide refills of implanted pumps at its infusion centers; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and Dreamboat devices; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

