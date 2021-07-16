Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $440.00

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 233552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

RST has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Restore alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The company has a market capitalization of £587.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.