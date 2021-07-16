Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 95.2% in June

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 72,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,480. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

