Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 95.2% in June

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 72,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,480. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.
About Resonate Blends
Recommended Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.