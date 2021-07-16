Research Analysts Set Expectations for Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

