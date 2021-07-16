Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

