Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,180 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

