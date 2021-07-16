Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNLSY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218. Renault has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNLSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

