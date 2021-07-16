Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,373 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

