Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 117,540 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $594,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56. uniQure has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

