Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,079,907 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,079,907 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI opened at $2.61 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.