Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 23,607 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.