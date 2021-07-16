Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 73.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $996,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 43,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

MLCO stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

