Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 383.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Constellium by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

