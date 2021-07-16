Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alico in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Alico stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

