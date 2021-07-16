Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71.

