Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.