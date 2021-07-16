Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 88.28 ($1.15) on Monday. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.15. The stock has a market cap of £380.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

