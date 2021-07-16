Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:RM opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regional Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Regional Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

