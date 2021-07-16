Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.65, for a total transaction of $511,650.00.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $589.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,544,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

