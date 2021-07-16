Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLK opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

