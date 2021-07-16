Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $807,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,436.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,327.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $853.02 and a one year high of $1,454.78. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.