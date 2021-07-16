Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

