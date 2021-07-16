Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 21,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,751. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.18%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.