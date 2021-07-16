Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 466,667 Shares

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $1,031,334.07. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of REPH opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

