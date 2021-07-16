Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,246,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

