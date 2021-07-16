Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $154.00 at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $131.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.