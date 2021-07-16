Raymond James Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$152.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$160.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.15.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$131.98. 405,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.13. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.